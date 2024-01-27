Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Missouri 8-11, South Carolina 16-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Carolina and Missouri are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Missouri took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on South Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Carolina proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 79-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for South Carolina.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to Ta'Lon Cooper, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cooper has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Collin Murray-Boyles, who scored six points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 63-57 to the Aggies. Missouri has not had much luck with Texas A&M recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Missouri got a solid performance out of Sean East II, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

The Gamecocks' win bumped their record up to 16-3. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: South Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given South Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, Missouri will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Carolina skirted past Missouri 71-69 when the teams last played last Saturday. Does South Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Missouri turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

South Carolina and Missouri both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.