Only one more half stands between South Carolina and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but South Carolina is up 31-28 over Notre Dame.

South Carolina entered the contest having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Notre Dame step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Notre Dame 3-2, South Carolina 5-0

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $4.49

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Notre Dame proved on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 75-55 margin over the Hawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Braeden Shrewsberry, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, South Carolina put another one in the bag last Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Antelopes by a score of 75-68.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to B.J. Mack, who scored 27 points. Jacobi Wright was another key contributor, scoring 10 points.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2.

Notre Dame and South Carolina pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, South Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This will be Notre Dame's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

South Carolina is a big 8-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Ebrima Dibba: Game-Time Decision (Achilles)

Collin Murray-Boyles: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

No Injury Information