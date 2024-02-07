Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between South Carolina and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Ole Miss 43-31.

South Carolina entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Ole Miss step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Ole Miss 18-4, South Carolina 19-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.46

What to Know

Ole Miss has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Ole Miss is expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, the Rebels came up short against the Tigers and fell 91-77. Ole Miss has struggled against the Tigers recently, as their match on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 15 points along with five assists and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Murrell, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Carolina waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 72-62. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as South Carolina did.

South Carolina's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Collin Murray-Boyles, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Josh Gray was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Rebels' defeat ended a 13-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-4. As for the Gamecocks, they pushed their record up to 19-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ole Miss haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ole Miss was able to grind out a solid win over the Gamecocks in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 67-61. Will Ole Miss repeat their success, or do the Gamecocks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.