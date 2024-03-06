Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Tennessee 23-6, South Carolina 24-5

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina is 2-8 against the Volunteers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with South Carolina sitting on three straight wins and the Volunteers on six.

On Saturday, the Gamecocks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Gators, taking the game 82-76.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead South Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Meechie Johnson, who scored 25 points along with two steals. Johnson is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Alabama typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Tennessee proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Crimson Tide by a score of 81-74.

Tennessee's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Josiah-Jordan James, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmai Mashack, who scored eight points along with six rebounds.

The Gamecocks have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 24-5 record this season. As for the Volunteers, they pushed their record up to 23-6 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Volunteers when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 63-59 victory. Will South Carolina repeat their success, or do the Volunteers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.