South Carolina receives notice of allegations from NCAA for former men's basketball assistant taking bribes

The University of South Carolina has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA after an investigation into its men's basketball program, the school's athletic director, Ray Tanner, confirmed in a Thursday statement. The NCAA is reportedly accusing the school of recruiting violations that first came to light in 2017 after an FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball.

"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach," Tanner said. "As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."

The allegation is related to former assistant coach Lamont Evans' association with Christian Dawkins, Sports Illustrated reported Thursday. Dawkins is the agent who was convicted in May on bribery charges stemming from the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Evans was an assistant for the Gamecocks under head coach Frank Martin from 2013 through the 2016-17 season, when the Gamecocks reached the Final Four. He then spent six months on staff at Oklahoma State before he was fired in September 2017 after being charged as a result of the FBI investigation.

The alleged violation at South Carolina is considered a Level I violation by the NCAA, and it stems from an allegation that Evans accepted $5,865 in bribes from Dawkins to facilitate a relationship between Dawkins and former Gamecocks player P.J. Dozier, according to Sports Illustrated.

Like Dawkins, Evans has also been convicted in connection with the bribery scandal, which shook the sport in 2017. Oklahoma State received a notice of allegations from the NCAA in November stemming from Evans' time there. He was one of four assistant coaches arrested in 2017 in the federal government's undercover sting operation on bribery and fraud within college basketball recruiting. He was convicted in April and sentenced in June to three months in federal prison.