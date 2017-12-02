South Carolina State player receives CPR after collapsing during NC State game

South Carolina State's Tyvoris Solomon collapsed on Saturday midway through the first half of his team's tilt against NC State.

Solomon was on the bench when he collapsed, and play was discontinued as medical staff performed CPR and attended to him before he was stretchered off the floor. He has since been stabilized and transported to Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Stricken S.C. State player, Tyvoris Solomon, has been stabilized and has been transported to Rex Hospital in Raleigh. SC State head coach Murray Garvin is with him. When game resumes, associate coach Rio Pitt will coach team — Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) December 2, 2017

Head coach Murray Garvin went with Solomon to the hospital and, when play finally resumed, associate coach Rio Pitt stepped in to coach. Here was part of the scary scene in the aftermath, with players huddled around him and those in the area visibly shaken by his sudden collapse.

South Carolina State coaches and players are crying on the sidelines. EMT crew waiting for player to respond. Player's mother also screaming, "Oh my God don't die!" Terrifying scene here at PNC Arena. — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

After a 45-minute delay, play resumed. Solomon will be evaluated further at the hospital.