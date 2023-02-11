Who's Playing

Coppin State @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Coppin State 6-18; South Carolina State 3-20

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. South Carolina State and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bulldogs as they lost 100-74 to the Howard Bison last Monday. South Carolina State was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Coppin State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 71-66 to the Delaware State Hornets.

The losses put South Carolina State at 3-20 and Coppin State at 6-18. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 85.8 on average. The Eagles have had an even harder time: they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Coppin State.