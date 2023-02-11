Who's Playing
Coppin State @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Coppin State 6-18; South Carolina State 3-20
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. South Carolina State and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bulldogs as they lost 100-74 to the Howard Bison last Monday. South Carolina State was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, Coppin State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 71-66 to the Delaware State Hornets.
The losses put South Carolina State at 3-20 and Coppin State at 6-18. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 85.8 on average. The Eagles have had an even harder time: they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
Series History
South Carolina State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Coppin State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Coppin State 85 vs. South Carolina State 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Carolina State 66 vs. Coppin State 58
- Jan 08, 2022 - Coppin State 74 vs. South Carolina State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 04, 2020 - South Carolina State 79 vs. Coppin State 75
- Feb 11, 2019 - South Carolina State 85 vs. Coppin State 84
- Jan 14, 2019 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 05, 2018 - Coppin State 84 vs. South Carolina State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Coppin State 73 vs. South Carolina State 65
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Carolina State 84 vs. Coppin State 79
- Jan 04, 2017 - Coppin State 75 vs. South Carolina State 59
- Mar 10, 2016 - South Carolina State 90 vs. Coppin State 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - South Carolina State 88 vs. Coppin State 83