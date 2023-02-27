Who's Playing

Howard @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Howard 17-12; South Carolina State 5-23

What to Know

The Howard Bison will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Bison came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles this past Saturday, falling 68-60.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina State Bulldogs received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 88-76 to the Norfolk State Spartans.

Howard is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Howard is now 17-12 while the Bulldogs sit at 5-23. The Bison are 7-4 after losses this year, South Carolina State 4-18.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina State have won five out of their last nine games against Howard.