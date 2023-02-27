Who's Playing
Howard @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Howard 17-12; South Carolina State 5-23
What to Know
The Howard Bison will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Bison came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles this past Saturday, falling 68-60.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina State Bulldogs received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 88-76 to the Norfolk State Spartans.
Howard is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Howard is now 17-12 while the Bulldogs sit at 5-23. The Bison are 7-4 after losses this year, South Carolina State 4-18.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Carolina State have won five out of their last nine games against Howard.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Howard 100 vs. South Carolina State 74
- Feb 28, 2022 - Howard 72 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Jan 31, 2022 - South Carolina State 58 vs. Howard 55
- Mar 10, 2020 - Howard 70 vs. South Carolina State 63
- Jan 13, 2020 - South Carolina State 101 vs. Howard 95
- Jan 19, 2019 - Howard 71 vs. South Carolina State 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - South Carolina State 91 vs. Howard 88
- Jan 30, 2017 - South Carolina State 77 vs. Howard 68
- Feb 22, 2016 - South Carolina State 71 vs. Howard 63