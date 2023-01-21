Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 9-8; South Carolina State 3-16
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Bragging rights belong to South Carolina State for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.
It was close but no cigar for South Carolina State as they fell 71-67 to the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday.
Speaking of close games: Maryland-Eastern Shore sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-66 win over the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Delaware State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
South Carolina State is now 3-16 while the Hawks sit at 9-8. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-4 after wins this year, and the Bulldogs are 3-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina State have won seven out of their last nine games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Feb 19, 2022 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Carolina State 69 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
- Jan 20, 2020 - South Carolina State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Mar 12, 2019 - South Carolina State 63 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 63 vs. South Carolina State 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - South Carolina State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 62
- Jan 28, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 92 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Carolina State 62 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
- Jan 18, 2016 - South Carolina State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63