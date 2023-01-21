Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 9-8; South Carolina State 3-16

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Bragging rights belong to South Carolina State for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.

It was close but no cigar for South Carolina State as they fell 71-67 to the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Maryland-Eastern Shore sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-66 win over the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Delaware State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

South Carolina State is now 3-16 while the Hawks sit at 9-8. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-4 after wins this year, and the Bulldogs are 3-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina State have won seven out of their last nine games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.