Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 9-8; South Carolina State 3-16

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Bragging rights belong to South Carolina State for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.

It was close but no cigar for South Carolina State as they fell 71-67 to the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Maryland-Eastern Shore sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-66 win over the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Delaware State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

South Carolina State is now 3-16 while the Hawks sit at 9-8. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-4 after wins this year, and the Bulldogs are 3-12 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina State have won seven out of their last nine games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

  • Feb 19, 2022 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
  • Jan 22, 2022 - South Carolina State 69 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
  • Jan 20, 2020 - South Carolina State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
  • Mar 12, 2019 - South Carolina State 63 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 54
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 63 vs. South Carolina State 61
  • Jan 15, 2018 - South Carolina State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 62
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 92 vs. South Carolina State 69
  • Feb 20, 2016 - South Carolina State 62 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
  • Jan 18, 2016 - South Carolina State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63