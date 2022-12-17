Who's Playing

Samford @ South Carolina State

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 87.42 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Samford Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

South Carolina State came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 94-84.

Meanwhile, the contest between Samford and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday was not particularly close, with Samford falling 75-58.

The losses put South Carolina State at 1-11 and Samford at 6-5. South Carolina State is 1-9 after losses this year, Samford 0-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Series History

Samford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.