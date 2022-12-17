Who's Playing
Samford @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Samford 6-5; South Carolina State 1-11
What to Know
This Saturday, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 87.42 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Samford Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
South Carolina State came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 94-84.
Meanwhile, the contest between Samford and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday was not particularly close, with Samford falling 75-58.
The losses put South Carolina State at 1-11 and Samford at 6-5. South Carolina State is 1-9 after losses this year, Samford 0-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Samford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Samford 77 vs. South Carolina State 60