Who's Playing

Campbell @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Campbell 6-10; South Carolina Upstate 8-7

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are 2-6 against the Campbell Fighting Camels since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. South Carolina Upstate and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

South Carolina Upstate strolled past the High Point Panthers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 76-57.

Meanwhile, Campbell was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 58-55 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, South Carolina Upstate is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

South Carolina Upstate's victory lifted them to 8-7 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 6-10. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Camels bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Campbell have won six out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.