Who's Playing
Campbell @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Campbell 6-10; South Carolina Upstate 8-7
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are 2-6 against the Campbell Fighting Camels since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. South Carolina Upstate and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
South Carolina Upstate strolled past the High Point Panthers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 76-57.
Meanwhile, Campbell was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 58-55 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.
Barring any buzzer beaters, South Carolina Upstate is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
South Carolina Upstate's victory lifted them to 8-7 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 6-10. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Camels bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Campbell have won six out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Campbell 80 vs. South Carolina Upstate 71
- Feb 12, 2021 - Campbell 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 49
- Feb 11, 2021 - Campbell 72 vs. South Carolina Upstate 71
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 91 vs. Campbell 74
- Feb 27, 2019 - Campbell 85 vs. South Carolina Upstate 73
- Feb 09, 2019 - Campbell 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
- Nov 26, 2017 - Campbell 93 vs. South Carolina Upstate 74
- Dec 02, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 80 vs. Campbell 73