Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-15; South Carolina Upstate 10-13

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while Charleston Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Carolina Upstate didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 win.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers came up short against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday, falling 81-73.

Barring any buzzer beaters, South Carolina Upstate is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

South Carolina Upstate is now 10-13 while Charleston Southern sits at 8-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans are stumbling into the game with the 37th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.3 on average. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 35th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston Southern have won six out of their last 11 games against South Carolina Upstate.