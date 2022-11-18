Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 2-0; South Carolina Upstate 1-2

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans may be playing at home Friday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. They will square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:30 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. Coastal Carolina should still be riding high after a victory, while the Spartans will be looking to right the ship.

South Carolina Upstate received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 81-70 to the Clemson Tigers. A silver lining for South Carolina Upstate was the play of guard Jordan Gainey, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Methodist Monarchs at home 110-47.

South Carolina Upstate is now 1-2 while the Chanticleers sit at 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spartans are stumbling into the contest with the 43rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 71.5 on average. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina ranks second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 45% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.