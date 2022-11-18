Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 2-0; South Carolina Upstate 1-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are heading back home. They will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at G.B. Hodge Center. Coastal Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between South Carolina Upstate and the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with South Carolina Upstate falling 81-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. South Carolina Upstate's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jordan Gainey, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Coastal Carolina at home against the Methodist Monarchs last Friday as the team secured a 110-47 win.

South Carolina Upstate is now 1-2 while the Chanticleers sit at 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spartans are 41st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 71.5 on average. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina enters the game with a 45% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.