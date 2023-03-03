Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate
Regular Season Records: Gardner-Webb 15-15; South Carolina Upstate 15-14
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 3 at Bojangles Coliseum in the second round of the Big South Conference Tourney. South Carolina Upstate isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Bulldogs are out to make up for these teams' contest on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate managed a 75-69 win over Gardner-Webb.
South Carolina Upstate's victory lifted them to 15-14 while Gardner-Webb's loss dropped them down to 15-15. We'll see if South Carolina Upstate can repeat their recent success or if Gardner-Webb bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 11 games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Feb 25, 2023 - South Carolina Upstate 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 19, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. South Carolina Upstate 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. South Carolina Upstate 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Nov 28, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Dec 02, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 87 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66