Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate

Regular Season Records: Gardner-Webb 15-15; South Carolina Upstate 15-14

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 3 at Bojangles Coliseum in the second round of the Big South Conference Tourney. South Carolina Upstate isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Bulldogs are out to make up for these teams' contest on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate managed a 75-69 win over Gardner-Webb.

South Carolina Upstate's victory lifted them to 15-14 while Gardner-Webb's loss dropped them down to 15-15. We'll see if South Carolina Upstate can repeat their recent success or if Gardner-Webb bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 11 games against South Carolina Upstate.