Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 15-14; South Carolina Upstate 14-14

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. South Carolina Upstate and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a win while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate sidestepped the Presbyterian Blue Hose for a 59-57 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for South Carolina Upstate, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb ended up a good deal behind the Longwood Lancers when they played on Thursday, losing 75-63.

South Carolina Upstate's victory brought them up to 14-14 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 15-14. The Spartans are 6-7 after wins this season, and Gardner-Webb is 5-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.