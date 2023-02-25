Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 15-14; South Carolina Upstate 14-14

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. South Carolina Upstate and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a win while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate sidestepped the Presbyterian Blue Hose for a 59-57 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for South Carolina Upstate, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb ended up a good deal behind the Longwood Lancers when they played on Thursday, losing 75-63.

South Carolina Upstate's victory brought them up to 14-14 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 15-14. The Spartans are 6-7 after wins this season, and Gardner-Webb is 5-8 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.

  • Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
  • Feb 26, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
  • Jan 19, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
  • Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. South Carolina Upstate 58
  • Feb 08, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. South Carolina Upstate 57
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 67
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
  • Nov 28, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
  • Dec 02, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 87 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66