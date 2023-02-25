Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 15-14; South Carolina Upstate 14-14
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. South Carolina Upstate and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a win while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate sidestepped the Presbyterian Blue Hose for a 59-57 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for South Carolina Upstate, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb ended up a good deal behind the Longwood Lancers when they played on Thursday, losing 75-63.
South Carolina Upstate's victory brought them up to 14-14 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 15-14. The Spartans are 6-7 after wins this season, and Gardner-Webb is 5-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 19, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. South Carolina Upstate 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. South Carolina Upstate 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Nov 28, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Dec 02, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 87 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66