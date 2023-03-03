Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate

Regular Season Records: Gardner-Webb 15-15; South Carolina Upstate 15-14

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 3 at Bojangles Coliseum in the second round of the Big South Conference Tourney. The Spartans will be strutting in after a win while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.

Gardner-Webb is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. South Carolina Upstate secured a 75-69 W over Gardner-Webb.

Gardner-Webb's defeat took them down to 15-15 while South Carolina Upstate's victory pulled them up to 15-14. A win for Gardner-Webb would reverse both their bad luck and South Carolina Upstate's good luck. We'll see if the Bulldogs manage to pull off that tough task or if South Carolina Upstate keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 11 games against South Carolina Upstate.