Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate
Regular Season Records: Gardner-Webb 15-15; South Carolina Upstate 15-14
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 3 at Bojangles Coliseum in the second round of the Big South Conference Tourney. The Spartans will be strutting in after a win while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.
Gardner-Webb is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. South Carolina Upstate secured a 75-69 W over Gardner-Webb.
Gardner-Webb's defeat took them down to 15-15 while South Carolina Upstate's victory pulled them up to 15-14. A win for Gardner-Webb would reverse both their bad luck and South Carolina Upstate's good luck. We'll see if the Bulldogs manage to pull off that tough task or if South Carolina Upstate keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 11 games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Feb 25, 2023 - South Carolina Upstate 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 19, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. South Carolina Upstate 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. South Carolina Upstate 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Nov 28, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Dec 02, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 87 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66