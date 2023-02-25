Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 15-14; South Carolina Upstate 14-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Big South battle as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate will be strutting in after a victory while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Longwood Lancers when they played on Thursday, losing 75-63.

Meanwhile, things were close when South Carolina Upstate and the Presbyterian Blue Hose clashed on Wednesday, but South Carolina Upstate ultimately edged out the opposition 59-57.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Gardner-Webb is now 15-14 while the Spartans sit at 14-14. South Carolina Upstate is 6-7 after wins this season, and Gardner-Webb is 5-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.