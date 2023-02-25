Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 15-14; South Carolina Upstate 14-14
What to Know
Get ready for a Big South battle as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate will be strutting in after a victory while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Longwood Lancers when they played on Thursday, losing 75-63.
Meanwhile, things were close when South Carolina Upstate and the Presbyterian Blue Hose clashed on Wednesday, but South Carolina Upstate ultimately edged out the opposition 59-57.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Gardner-Webb is now 15-14 while the Spartans sit at 14-14. South Carolina Upstate is 6-7 after wins this season, and Gardner-Webb is 5-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 19, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. South Carolina Upstate 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. South Carolina Upstate 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Nov 28, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Dec 02, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 87 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66