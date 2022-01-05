Who's Playing

Radford @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Radford 4-8; South Carolina Upstate 3-9

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders are 5-0 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Radford is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against South Carolina Upstate at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at G.B. Hodge Center. The Highlanders won both of their matches against the Spartans last season (63-61 and 102-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Radford was expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 74-54 walloping at the Davidson Wildcats' hands. The losing side was boosted by forward Shaquan Jules, who had 12 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate ended up a good deal behind the Ohio Bobcats when they played two weeks ago, losing 85-70.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina Upstate in the last eight years.