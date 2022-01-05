Who's Playing
Radford @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Radford 4-8; South Carolina Upstate 3-9
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders are 5-0 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Radford is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against South Carolina Upstate at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at G.B. Hodge Center. The Highlanders won both of their matches against the Spartans last season (63-61 and 102-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Radford was expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 74-54 walloping at the Davidson Wildcats' hands. The losing side was boosted by forward Shaquan Jules, who had 12 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate ended up a good deal behind the Ohio Bobcats when they played two weeks ago, losing 85-70.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina Upstate in the last eight years.
- Feb 05, 2021 - Radford 102 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
- Feb 04, 2021 - Radford 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
- Jan 16, 2020 - Radford 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 10, 2019 - Radford 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72