Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: South Carolina State 1-9; South Carolina Upstate 4-4
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
After constant struggles on the road, the Spartans have finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 79-64 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday.
Meanwhile, South Carolina State lost to the Winthrop Eagles on the road by a decisive 81-67 margin.
South Carolina Upstate's win lifted them to 4-4 while South Carolina State's loss dropped them down to 1-9. We'll see if South Carolina Upstate can repeat their recent success or if South Carolina State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina Upstate have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina State in the last eight years.
- Nov 23, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 82 vs. South Carolina State 78
- Dec 18, 2019 - South Carolina Upstate 73 vs. South Carolina State 70
- Dec 15, 2018 - South Carolina Upstate 88 vs. South Carolina State 84