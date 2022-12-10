Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: South Carolina State 1-9; South Carolina Upstate 4-4

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

After constant struggles on the road, the Spartans have finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 79-64 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State lost to the Winthrop Eagles on the road by a decisive 81-67 margin.

South Carolina Upstate's win lifted them to 4-4 while South Carolina State's loss dropped them down to 1-9. We'll see if South Carolina Upstate can repeat their recent success or if South Carolina State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina Upstate have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina State in the last eight years.