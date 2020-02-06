South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville odds: College basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven model

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kimmel Arena. The Bulldogs are 9-12 overall and 5-5 at home, while South Carolina Upstate is 10-13 overall and 3-10 on the road. USC Upstate is 13-7 against the spread this season while UNC-Asheville is 8-11 against the spread.

And it was South Carolina Upstate that got the outright win and cover as 2.5-point underdogs back in an 80-63 victory on Jan. 24. The Bulldogs are favored by 4.5 points in the latest UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulldogs vs. Spartans spread: Bulldogs -4.5

Bulldogs vs. Spartans over-under: 148 points

Bulldogs vs. Spartans money line: UNC-Asheville -202, South Carolina Upstate +167

What you need to know about UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville lost to the Winthrop Eagles on Saturday in a 104-71 blowout. The Bulldogs allowed their opponents to shoot 59.6 percent from the floor and 56.5 percent from the 3-point line. However, L.J. Thorpe, Lavar Batts Jr. and Devon Baker were all bright spots for UNC Asheville in the loss. Thorpe led all scorers with 21 points, Batts had 19 points and Baker had 18 points as the trio combined to score 81.7 percent of the team's points.

What you need to know about South Carolina Upstate

The Spartans had enough points to win and then some against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, taking their matchup 91-74. Tommy Bruner poured in 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting and also dished out five assists in the win. The freshman guard is averaging 13.7 points per game for the season but is now averaging 25.0 points per game in his last three contests.

