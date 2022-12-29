Who's Playing
Winthrop @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Winthrop 5-8; South Carolina Upstate 5-6
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles are 9-0 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Eagles and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 5 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. Winthrop won both of their matches against the Spartans last season (95-91 and 89-59) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Winthrop ended up a good deal behind the Duquesne Dukes when they played last week, losing 74-57. Forward Kelton Talford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate came up short against the Kennesaw State Owls last Tuesday, falling 65-56.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
Series History
Winthrop have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina Upstate in the last eight years.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Winthrop 89 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 26, 2022 - Winthrop 95 vs. South Carolina Upstate 91
- Dec 13, 2020 - Winthrop 107 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
- Dec 12, 2020 - Winthrop 95 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
- Mar 05, 2020 - Winthrop 106 vs. South Carolina Upstate 70
- Feb 27, 2020 - Winthrop 90 vs. South Carolina Upstate 82
- Jan 23, 2020 - Winthrop 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - Winthrop 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72
- Nov 24, 2015 - Winthrop 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 78