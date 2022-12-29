Who's Playing
Winthrop @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Winthrop 5-8; South Carolina Upstate 5-6
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles are 9-0 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Winthrop and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 5 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. The Eagles won both of their matches against South Carolina Upstate last season (95-91 and 89-59) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Winthrop ended up a good deal behind the Duquesne Dukes when they played last Wednesday, losing 74-57. The losing side was boosted by forward Kelton Talford, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate came up short against the Kennesaw State Owls last week, falling 65-56.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Winthrop is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Winthrop's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
Odds
The Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Winthrop have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina Upstate in the last eight years.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Winthrop 89 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 26, 2022 - Winthrop 95 vs. South Carolina Upstate 91
- Dec 13, 2020 - Winthrop 107 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
- Dec 12, 2020 - Winthrop 95 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
- Mar 05, 2020 - Winthrop 106 vs. South Carolina Upstate 70
- Feb 27, 2020 - Winthrop 90 vs. South Carolina Upstate 82
- Jan 23, 2020 - Winthrop 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - Winthrop 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72
- Nov 24, 2015 - Winthrop 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 78