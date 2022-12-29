Who's Playing

Winthrop @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Winthrop 5-8; South Carolina Upstate 5-6

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles are 9-0 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Winthrop and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 5 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. The Eagles won both of their matches against South Carolina Upstate last season (95-91 and 89-59) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Winthrop ended up a good deal behind the Duquesne Dukes when they played last Wednesday, losing 74-57. The losing side was boosted by forward Kelton Talford, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate came up short against the Kennesaw State Owls last week, falling 65-56.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Winthrop is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Winthrop's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Winthrop have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina Upstate in the last eight years.