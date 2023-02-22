Who's Playing

Alabama @ South Carolina

Current Records: Alabama 23-4; South Carolina 10-17

What to Know

The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide are 8-1 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Bama and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Crimson Tide proved too difficult a challenge. Bama steamrolled past UGA 108-59 at home. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Bama. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Brandon Miller, who had 21 points, and forward Nick Pringle, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks picked up an 82-73 win over the LSU Tigers this past Saturday. South Carolina's guard Meechie Johnson Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points and six dimes.

The wins brought the Crimson Tide up to 23-4 and USC to 10-17. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bama have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them third in college basketball. Less enviably, USC has only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama have won eight out of their last nine games against South Carolina.