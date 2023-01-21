Who's Playing

Auburn @ South Carolina

Current Records: Auburn 15-3; South Carolina 8-10

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #16 Auburn Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2019. USC will play host again and welcome Auburn to Colonial Life Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Auburn will be strutting in after a victory while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between USC and the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday was not particularly close, with USC falling 70-58. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Auburn and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Auburn wrapped it up with a 67-49 win on the road. Guard Wendell Green Jr. (14 points) and forward Jaylin Williams (14 points) were the top scorers for Auburn.

USC is now 8-10 while Auburn sits at 15-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 12th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last ten games against South Carolina.