Who's Playing
Auburn @ South Carolina
Current Records: Auburn 15-3; South Carolina 8-10
What to Know
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #16 Auburn Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2019. USC will play host again and welcome Auburn to Colonial Life Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Auburn will be strutting in after a victory while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a loss.
The contest between USC and the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday was not particularly close, with USC falling 70-58. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Auburn and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Auburn wrapped it up with a 67-49 win on the road. Guard Wendell Green Jr. (14 points) and forward Jaylin Williams (14 points) were the top scorers for Auburn.
USC is now 8-10 while Auburn sits at 15-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 12th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn have won six out of their last ten games against South Carolina.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Auburn 82 vs. South Carolina 71
- Jan 04, 2022 - Auburn 81 vs. South Carolina 66
- Jan 23, 2021 - Auburn 109 vs. South Carolina 86
- Jan 22, 2020 - Auburn 80 vs. South Carolina 67
- Mar 15, 2019 - Auburn 73 vs. South Carolina 64
- Jan 22, 2019 - South Carolina 80 vs. Auburn 77
- Mar 03, 2018 - Auburn 79 vs. South Carolina 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Carolina 84 vs. Auburn 75
- Jan 24, 2017 - South Carolina 98 vs. Auburn 69
- Jan 05, 2016 - South Carolina 81 vs. Auburn 69