Who's Playing

Clemson @ South Carolina

Current Records: Clemson 1-0; South Carolina 1-0

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Gamecocks came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Tuesday, sneaking past 80-77. The overall outcome was to be expected, but South Carolina State made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. USC's Hayden Brown looked sharp as he had 21 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Clemson strolled past the The Citadel Bulldogs with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 80-69. Clemson relied on the efforts of Ian Schieffelin, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Chase Hunter, who had 23 points and seven assists.

USC ended up a good deal behind the Tigers when they played when the two teams previously met in December of last year, losing 70-56. Maybe the Gamecocks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won four out of their last six games against South Carolina.