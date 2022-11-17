Who's Playing

Colorado State @ South Carolina

Current Records: Colorado State 3-0; South Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena.

Everything went the Rams' way against the Weber State Wildcats on Monday as they made off with a 77-52 victory. Colorado State got double-digit scores from four players: guard John Tonje (15), guard Taviontae Jackson (14), guard Jalen Lake (12), and guard Isaiah Rivera (10).

Meanwhile, USC skirted by the Clemson Tigers 60-58 this past Friday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Chico Carter Jr. with 0:01 remaining. USC's Carter Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.

Their wins bumped Colorado State to 3-0 and USC to 2-0. On Monday the Rams relied heavily on Taviontae Jackson, who had 14 points. It will be up to South Carolina's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.