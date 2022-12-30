Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ South Carolina

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 3-9; South Carolina 6-6

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Gamecocks beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 65-58 last week. USC can attribute much of their success to guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, EMU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Titans last week, sneaking past 79-77.

The wins brought USC up to 6-6 and EMU to 3-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC has only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.90% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.