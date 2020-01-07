South Carolina vs. Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Florida @ South Carolina

Current Records: Florida 9-4; South Carolina 8-5

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, USC now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Gamecocks came up short against the Stetson Hatters last Monday, falling 63-56. This was hardly the result USC or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 23 points over Stetson heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Florida welcomed the new year with a 104-98 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. No one put up better numbers for Florida than F Kerry Blackshear Jr., who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 24 points and 16 rebounds.

The Gamecocks got away with a 71-69 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Gators have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gators are a 4.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Carolina have won five out of their last seven games against Florida.