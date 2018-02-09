South Carolina vs. Florida odds: Picks from model on 13-6 college basketball run

A loaded Saturday of college hoops tip off at noon ET on CBS when the Florida Gators travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC battle. Florida is favored by 4.5 points, unchanged from the opening line.

We can tell you the model is calling for 15.6 points from Florida forward Egor Koulechov and 13.1 points for guard KeVaughn Allen.

The model has taken into account South Carolina's four-game losing streak that has dropped the Gamecocks to 13-11 overall and 4-7 in conference play. After winning three of four back in January, including impressive victories over Kentucky and Florida, the Gamecocks have been on a major slide.

The last two games haven't even been competitive as the Gamecocks fell to Texas A&M by 23 and 16 to Arkansas.

But just because South Carolina has struggled recently, doesn't mean that the Gamecocks will get blown out by Florida.

The Gators have dropped three of their last five, including double-digit losses to Georgia and Alabama during that span. They've struggled to find consistency on the offensive end recently as well, scoring an average of just 55 points in those two losses.

And the Gamecocks already have a road win over Florida under their belts, so confidence shouldn't be an issue for a team that desperately need this win.

