South Carolina vs. Georgia odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Feb. 12 from proven model

Georgia vs. South Carolina spread: Georgia -2.5

Georgia vs. South Carolina over-under: 151 points

Georgia vs. South Carolina money line: Georgia -145, South Carolina +121

What you need to know about Georgia

The Bulldogs fell 105-102 to the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime this past Saturday. Despite the loss, UGA had strong showings from Sahvir Wheeler, who had 24 points and eight assists, and Rayshaun Hammonds, who scored 20 points. Georgia was not able to hold onto an early second half lead of 12 points. The Bulldogs have now squandered double-digit leads in their past three losses.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Bulldogs have been sensational at home. In fact, Georgia is 10-3 in its last 13 home games.

What you need to know about South Carolina

South Carolina took its contest against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday by a conclusive 74-54 score. Jermaine Couisnard led the Gamecocks with 19 points, and he's now scored in double digits in seven of his last nine games. South Carolina rode a 41-14 run to lead by 18 points at halftime. AJ Lawson finished with 18 points.

In addition, South Carolina has won each of its last six games against Georgia and the Gamecocks have covered the spread in seven of their past nine road games.

