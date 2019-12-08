South Carolina vs. Houston: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 6-3; Houston 4-2
What to Know
The Houston Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at noon ET on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, Houston took down the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 68-60. Four players on the Cougars scored in the double digits: G Quentin Grimes (21), F Fabian White Jr. (15), G Nate Hinton (14), and G Dejon Jarreau (12).
Meanwhile, USC also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (34) and won 84-80 over the Massachusetts Minutemen. USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G A.J. Lawson led the charge as he had 24 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cougars are expected to win a tight contest. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
Their wins bumped Houston to 4-2 and USC to 6-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 145
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
