Mississippi State @ South Carolina

Current Records: Mississippi State 13-8; South Carolina 8-13

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Colonial Life Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with USC winning the first 66-56 at home and MSU taking the second 73-51.

MSU was able to grind out a solid win over the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday, winning 81-74. Mississippi State's forward Tolu Smith was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Gamecocks as they fell 81-78 to the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with 4-for-17 shooting.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

MSU took their game against USC when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 73-51 score. MSU's victory shoved USC out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.32

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Mississippi State have won nine out of their last 15 games against South Carolina.