Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ South Carolina
Current Records: Mississippi State 13-8; South Carolina 8-13
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Colonial Life Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with USC winning the first 66-56 at home and MSU taking the second 73-51.
MSU was able to grind out a solid win over the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday, winning 81-74. Mississippi State's forward Tolu Smith was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Gamecocks as they fell 81-78 to the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with 4-for-17 shooting.
MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
MSU took their game against USC when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 73-51 score. MSU's victory shoved USC out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.32
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Mississippi State have won nine out of their last 15 games against South Carolina.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Mississippi State 73 vs. South Carolina 51
- Feb 23, 2022 - South Carolina 66 vs. Mississippi State 56
- Feb 01, 2022 - Mississippi State 78 vs. South Carolina 64
- Feb 24, 2021 - Mississippi State 69 vs. South Carolina 48
- Feb 06, 2021 - Mississippi State 75 vs. South Carolina 59
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Carolina 83 vs. Mississippi State 71
- Feb 19, 2020 - Mississippi State 79 vs. South Carolina 76
- Feb 23, 2019 - Mississippi State 76 vs. South Carolina 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - South Carolina 87 vs. Mississippi State 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Mississippi State 72 vs. South Carolina 68
- Jan 31, 2018 - Mississippi State 81 vs. South Carolina 76
- Feb 28, 2017 - South Carolina 63 vs. Mississippi State 57
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Carolina 77 vs. Mississippi State 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Mississippi State 68 vs. South Carolina 58
- Jan 26, 2016 - South Carolina 84 vs. Mississippi State 74