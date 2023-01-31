Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ South Carolina
Current Records: Mississippi State 13-8; South Carolina 8-13
What to Know
The South Carolina Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with USC winning the first 66-56 at home and MSU taking the second 73-51.
It was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 81-78 to the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for USC; Johnson Jr. finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, MSU netted an 81-74 win over the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday. Forward Tolu Smith was the offensive standout of the matchup for MSU, posting a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists.
The Gamecocks are now 8-13 while MSU sits at 13-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. MSU's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 13th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Mississippi State have won nine out of their last 15 games against South Carolina.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Mississippi State 73 vs. South Carolina 51
- Feb 23, 2022 - South Carolina 66 vs. Mississippi State 56
- Feb 01, 2022 - Mississippi State 78 vs. South Carolina 64
- Feb 24, 2021 - Mississippi State 69 vs. South Carolina 48
- Feb 06, 2021 - Mississippi State 75 vs. South Carolina 59
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Carolina 83 vs. Mississippi State 71
- Feb 19, 2020 - Mississippi State 79 vs. South Carolina 76
- Feb 23, 2019 - Mississippi State 76 vs. South Carolina 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - South Carolina 87 vs. Mississippi State 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Mississippi State 72 vs. South Carolina 68
- Jan 31, 2018 - Mississippi State 81 vs. South Carolina 76
- Feb 28, 2017 - South Carolina 63 vs. Mississippi State 57
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Carolina 77 vs. Mississippi State 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Mississippi State 68 vs. South Carolina 58
- Jan 26, 2016 - South Carolina 84 vs. Mississippi State 74