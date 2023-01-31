Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ South Carolina

Current Records: Mississippi State 13-8; South Carolina 8-13

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with USC winning the first 66-56 at home and MSU taking the second 73-51.

It was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 81-78 to the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for USC; Johnson Jr. finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU netted an 81-74 win over the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday. Forward Tolu Smith was the offensive standout of the matchup for MSU, posting a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists.

The Gamecocks are now 8-13 while MSU sits at 13-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. MSU's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 13th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi State have won nine out of their last 15 games against South Carolina.