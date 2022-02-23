The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 16-10 overall and 10-4 at home, while the Bulldogs are 16-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. Ben Howland's team has won and covered the last three head-to-head matchups since the start of last season.

The Bulldogs are favored by two points in the latest South Carolina vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State spread: South Carolina +2

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State over-under: 139 points

What you need to know about South Carolina

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Gamecocks sidestepped the LSU Tigers for a 77-75 win. Guard Jermaine Couisnard took over for USC, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 43 percent of their total). The fourth-year guard has been a volume scorer throughout his career and has been in and out of the starting lineup but he should be confident coming off a career-best performance.

Erik Stevenson also had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the victory. Stevenson is the team's leading scorer (11.4 points per game) on the season, while Couisinard is just behind him averaging 11.0 points per contest. Frank Martin's guard-oriented group will need their two best perimeter scorers to continue knocking down shots at a high clip.

What you need to know about Mississippi State

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, MSU has finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the Missouri Tigers 58-56. The top scorer for MSU was guard Iverson Molinar (16 points). Molinar currently ranks third in the SEC in scoring (18.3 points per game) despite shooting a career-worst 28.0 percent from the 3-point line.

North Carolina transfer Garrison Brooks also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots in the victory and he's now averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season. Expect Howland to try to ride an advantage in frontcourt size with Brooks and Tolu Smith.

How to make Mississippi State vs. South Carolina picks

