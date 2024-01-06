The South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) will put their strong records on the line when they open SEC play on Saturday afternoon. South Carolina lost on the road against then-No. 24 Clemson at the beginning of December, but it has won five straight games since then. Mississippi State lost back-to-back games against Georgia Tech and Southern before winning five consecutive games of its own. The Bulldogs won both games between these teams last season, including a 66-51 road win last January. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. The latest South Carolina vs. Mississippi State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Bulldogs as 3-point road favorites, while the over/under for total points is 134.5.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State date: Saturday, Jan. 6

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State time: noon ET

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State TV channel: CBS

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

For South Carolina vs. Mississippi State, the model projects that the Gamecocks cover the spread as 3-point home underdogs. South Carolina is off to a 12-1 start for just the sixth time in program history, and it is riding a nine-game home winning streak entering this matchup. The Gamecocks have leading scorer Meechie Johnson (17.7 ppg) back in action after missing one game due to a sore knee.

They handled his absence with ease last Saturday, cruising to a 94-62 win over Florida A&M as 23.5-point favorites. Freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles scored a team-high 17 points off the bench, while senior guard Myles Stute had 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting. Stute (10.6) joins Johnson and senior forward B.J. Mack (14.0) as the team's three double-digit scorers.

Mississippi State has yet to face a ranked team this season, and it was a 9.5-point favorite in its loss at Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs were 26-point favorites in a shocking loss to Southern in December, giving up a 12-0 run to close that game. South Carolina has been the more consistent team so far this season, which is one reason why the model has the Gamecocks covering the spread in well over 60% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

