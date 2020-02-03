South Carolina vs. Missouri: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Missouri @ South Carolina
Current Records: Missouri 10-10; South Carolina 12-8
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
USC escaped with a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks by the margin of a single basket, 79-77. It was another big night for USC's guard A.J. Lawson, who had 19 points along with five boards.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Mizzou and the Georgia Bulldogs clashed on Tuesday, but Mizzou ultimately edged out the opposition 72-69. Five players on the Tigers scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Pinson (16), guard Dru Smith (16), forward Reed Nikko (13), forward Mitchell Smith (12), and guard Javon Pickett (11).
The wins brought USC up to 12-8 and Mizzou to 10-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: USC enters the game with only 5.7 steals given up per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. But Mizzou comes into the matchup boasting the 25th most steals per game in college basketball at 7.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.95
Odds
The Gamecocks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
