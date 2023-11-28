The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena as part of the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge. South Carolina is 5-0 overall and 2-0 at home. Notre Dame is 3-2 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. South Carolina is 4-1 ATS this season, while Notre Dame has a 2-3 ATS mark.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread: South Carolina -7.5

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame over/under: 133 points

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame money line: South Carolina -343, Notre Dame +267

What you need to know about South Carolina

South Carolina put another mark in the win column last Sunday to keep its perfect season alive. The Gamecocks walked away with a 75-68 victory over Grand Canyon. South Carolina can attribute much of its success in that matchup to B.J. Mack, who scored 27 points. Another player making a difference was Jacobi Wright, who scored 10 points.

Mack leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game. Meechie Johnson (14.4 ppg), Myles Stute (12 ppg) and Wright (9.2 ppg) have also been big factors on offense. The Gamecocks are averaging 76.6 points and 15.2 assists per game, giving them an edge over Notre Dame in both those categories.

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish made easy work of Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday in a 75-55 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for Notre Dame, who lost the prior two games against Auburn and Western Carolina.

Notre Dame got its win over Maryland-Eastern Shore thanks to several key players, but it was freshman Braeden Shrewsberry out in front with 13 points. Markus Burton (18 ppg) has been the only consistent source of offense for the Irish this season, though they have been solid defensively, giving up just 67.2 points per game.

