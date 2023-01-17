Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ South Carolina

Current Records: Ole Miss 8-9; South Carolina 8-9

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Rebels and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Ole Miss was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 62-58 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Guard Matthew Murrell (13 points) and guard Amaree Abram (12 points) were the top scorers for Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: USC lost to the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 94-53. Forward Gregory Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 8-9. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rebels are stumbling into the matchup with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.4 on average. The Gamecocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.32

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina and Ole Miss both have five wins in their last ten games.