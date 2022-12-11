Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ South Carolina

Current Records: Presbyterian 2-8; South Carolina 4-4

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. USC is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when the Gamecocks and the Georgetown Hoyas clashed on Saturday, but USC ultimately edged out the opposition 74-71. USC relied on the efforts of guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who had 17 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds, and forward Gregory Jackson, who had 22 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 67-62 to the College of Charleston Cougars.

USC is now 4-4 while the Blue Hose sit at 2-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Gamecocks have only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.