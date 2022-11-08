Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ South Carolina

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for South Carolina State (14-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, USC was on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs were 24th best (top 7%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.7 on average. Less enviably, the Gamecocks ranked ninth worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the team accrued 15.2 on average. The good news for USC, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.