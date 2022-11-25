Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ South Carolina

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 2-3; South Carolina 2-3

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are on the road again on Friday and play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It looks like the Spartans got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-56 to the Air Force Falcons on Monday. The top scorer for South Carolina Upstate was guard Jordan Gainey (19 points).

Meanwhile, the contest between USC and the Furman Paladins on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with USC falling 79-60, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Gregory Jackson (19 points) and guard Chico Carter Jr. (17 points) were the top scorers for USC.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: South Carolina Upstate has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Gamecocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina have won both of the games they've played against South Carolina Upstate in the last eight years.