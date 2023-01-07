Who's Playing

Tennessee @ South Carolina

Current Records: Tennessee 12-2; South Carolina 7-7

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a game against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Gamecocks and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. USC is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 84-79 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. South Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Chico Carter Jr., who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 87-53 stomp they dished out against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on Tuesday. Tennessee got double-digit scores from five players: guard Santiago Vescovi (14), guard Zakai Zeigler (11), forward Julian Phillips (11), forward Uros Plavsic (10), and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10).

The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Volunteers have struggled against the spread on the road.

USC is now 7-7 while Tennessee sits at 12-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: USC has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 11th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Tennessee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.70%, which places them second in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee have won nine out of their last 13 games against South Carolina.