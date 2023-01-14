Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ South Carolina
Current Records: Texas A&M 11-5; South Carolina 8-8
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Bragging rights belong to USC for now since they're up 8-1 across their past nine matchups.
The Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Gamecocks proved too difficult a challenge. USC skirted past the Wildcats 71-68. South Carolina's guard Meechie Johnson Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 26 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, A&M had enough points to win and then some against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, taking their contest 82-64. A&M got double-digit scores from six players: guard Tyrece Radford (16), guard Wade Taylor IV (14), guard Dexter Dennis (13), guard Hayden Hefner (12), forward Julius Marble II (11), and forward Henry Coleman III (10).
Their wins bumped USC to 8-8 and the Aggies to 11-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Gamecocks and A&M clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina have won eight out of their last nine games against Texas A&M.
- Jan 29, 2022 - South Carolina 74 vs. Texas A&M 63
- Jan 06, 2021 - South Carolina 78 vs. Texas A&M 54
- Feb 08, 2020 - South Carolina 74 vs. Texas A&M 54
- Jan 18, 2020 - South Carolina 81 vs. Texas A&M 67
- Mar 05, 2019 - South Carolina 71 vs. Texas A&M 54
- Feb 16, 2019 - South Carolina 84 vs. Texas A&M 77
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas A&M 83 vs. South Carolina 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - South Carolina 79 vs. Texas A&M 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - South Carolina 81 vs. Texas A&M 78