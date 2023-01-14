Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Current Records: Texas A&M 11-5; South Carolina 8-8

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Bragging rights belong to USC for now since they're up 8-1 across their past nine matchups.

The Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Gamecocks proved too difficult a challenge. USC skirted past the Wildcats 71-68. South Carolina's guard Meechie Johnson Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 26 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, A&M had enough points to win and then some against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, taking their contest 82-64. A&M got double-digit scores from six players: guard Tyrece Radford (16), guard Wade Taylor IV (14), guard Dexter Dennis (13), guard Hayden Hefner (12), forward Julius Marble II (11), and forward Henry Coleman III (10).

Their wins bumped USC to 8-8 and the Aggies to 11-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Gamecocks and A&M clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina have won eight out of their last nine games against Texas A&M.