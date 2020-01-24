South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt basketball game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ South Carolina
Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-10; South Carolina 10-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the South Carolina Gamecocks are heading back home. They will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Gamecocks for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.
USC ended up a good deal behind the Auburn Tigers when they played on Wednesday, losing 80-67. The over/under? 147. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, the contest between Vanderbilt and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Vanderbilt falling 77-62, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Vanderbilt back was the mediocre play of G Scotty Pippen Jr., who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.
- Jan 16, 2019 - South Carolina 74 vs. Vanderbilt 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - South Carolina 71 vs. Vanderbilt 60
- Feb 18, 2017 - Vanderbilt 71 vs. South Carolina 62
- Jan 09, 2016 - South Carolina 69 vs. Vanderbilt 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home