South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ South Carolina

Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-10; South Carolina 10-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the South Carolina Gamecocks are heading back home. They will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Gamecocks for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

USC ended up a good deal behind the Auburn Tigers when they played on Wednesday, losing 80-67. The over/under? 147. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, the contest between Vanderbilt and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Vanderbilt falling 77-62, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Vanderbilt back was the mediocre play of G Scotty Pippen Jr., who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.