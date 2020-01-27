South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ South Carolina

Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-10; South Carolina 10-8

What to Know

Tonight, the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 73 points per contest. Vanderbilt and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. Vanderbilt is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

On Wednesday, the Commodores lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide at home by a decisive 77-62 margin. One thing holding the Commodores back was the mediocre play of guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between USC and the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with USC falling 80-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The over/under? 147. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Vanderbilt is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.