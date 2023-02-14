The Vanderbilt Commodores will try to continue their late-season surge when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night. Vanderbilt suffered a 101-44 loss at then-No. 4 Alabama at the end of January, but it has responded with an impressive three-game winning streak since then. South Carolina snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 64-61 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Commodores are favored by 5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139.5.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina was finally able to get back on track with a win at Ole Miss on Saturday after losing several close games during its lengthy losing streak. The Gamecocks had lost to Georgia in overtime and had fallen to Arkansas by two points, so they had put together some competitive showings. They came up with a few big plays down the stretch of their win over the Rebels, with none of them being bigger than Jacobi Wright's go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining.

Wright, who has started each of the past two games in place of Gregory Jackson, scored a career-high 17 points on Saturday. Chico Carter Jr. led the Gamecocks with 24 points on 9 of 14 shooting in the first meeting with Vanderbilt, which went to overtime on Jan. 3. South Carolina has covered the spread in five straight games against the Commodores at Colonial Life Arena.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has its first three-game winning streak in conference play since 2017 after beating Florida in Gainesville on Saturday. The Commodores, who are one win away from matching their SEC win total from last season, opened this hot streak with a win over Ole Miss before stunning then-No. 6 Tennessee last Wednesday. They were paced by Liam Robbins' career-high 32 points in the win over Florida.

Robbins also pulled down 10 rebounds to complete his double-double effort, and he made an impact on the defensive end with four blocks. The senior big man leads Vanderbilt with 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while junior guard Tyrin Lawrence is adding 11.1 points and 3.8 boards. Vanderbilt has not had any trouble playing away from home, covering the spread in five of its last six road games.

How to make South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt picks

