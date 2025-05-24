Although MiLaysia Fulwiley is now an LSU Tiger, the former Gamecock was highlighted by South Carolina coach Dawn Staley in her new autobiography, "Uncommon Favor."

When talking about the guard, Staley described Fulwiley as "Dawn 2.0" because of the similarities in their personalities.

"The irony that I am coaching a younger, savvier version of myself is not lost on me," Staley wrote. "I have heard from so many adults who gave their own parents hell, only to see their teenagers return the favor. Now, it's my turn in the barrel."

Since she saw a lot of her own traits in Fulwiley, Staley used a different coaching style with her. She did not yell at Fulwiley or call her out in front of her teammates -- not due to preferential treatment, but because Staley knew yelling at her would not make Fulwiley a better player.

However, there was an instance when Staley had to stray away from this method of coaching. In the book, she speaks of a time when she called out Fulwiley in front of her teammates because of the guard's attitude.

"MiLaysia didn't like the fact that she didn't play a whole lot in a game and was making a stink about it," Staley recounted. "I had to let her know that one, it doesn't do me any good to have her sitting on the bench. And two, 90 percent of the time in her short career, she'd been on the floor at the end of the game. You riding the bench means somebody else is getting it done. Be happy for them. Don't say things you will regret."

This proved to be fruitful. Following the game, Staley asked the team for feedback on their team dynamic. When it was Fulwiley's turn to speak, she admitted she could have handled things better. Staley was happy with her self-awareness and accountability, calling it a "baby step toward a better habit."

Liberty set WNBA record with scorching outside shooting performance in blowout win over Sky Jack Maloney

Despite the growing connection between Staley and Fulwiley, South Carolina's offseason has been headlined by Fulwiley's decision to enter the transfer portal and leave South Carolina. In a recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club" show, Staley revealed she finished the book months before Fulwiley decided to entered the transfer portal. However, she noted nothing she wrote about Fulwiley came as a surprise to the player.

Staley also explained she cares for Fulwiley and still believes that she's a generational talent, adding she would be cheering for Fulwiley at her next stop -- exception for when LSU plays South Carolina.

"I really do want our players happy, whether that's with us or somewhere else. Just be happy," Staley said. "I told her, 'Don't look back. I know it's probably going to be hard to not look back to see you leaving your hometown and all that.' I said, 'Don't look back. You are always going to be a Gamecock. You are always going to be welcomed here.' I wish her the best."