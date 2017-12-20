South Carolina's Frank Martin featured in 'Men of March' on CBS Sports Network
The Gamecocks coach led South Carolina to its first Final Four trip in program history last season
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin will be featured on Thursday in a CBS Sports Network "Men of March" series highlighting the Gamecocks and their first-ever trip to the Final Four last season.
In the series' first episode of the season, CBS Sports' Steve Lappas will sit with Martin to discuss his winding coaching career that led him to South Carolina, his hometown of Miami, and the experience of leading South Carolina to the Final Four as a 7-seed.
You can catch a sneak peek of the first episode here.
Despite losing his top two scorers from last season, Martin's South Carolina squad is off to an 8-3 record this season for a Gamecocks team picked to finish 11th in the SEC in 2017-18.
Viewing information
- Time: Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Authenticate through your cable provider in the CBS Sports App:
- Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
About Men of March: The "Men of March" series highlights coaches of the NCAA tournament from the nation's marquee programs. The other coaches featured in "Men of March" will be Buzz Williams (Dec. 28), John Belein (Jan. 10) and Mick Cronin (Jan. 16).
-
Auriemma, Hatchell notch 1,000th wins
The 1,000-win club in women's college basketball doubles its membership in a matter of hou...
-
OU's Young ties NCAA assists record
Young, who leads the country in scoring, makes some history with his passing
-
Auriemma seeking win No. 1,000 vs. OU
Auriemma looks to capture his 1,000th win at the helm of UConn's program
-
Podcast: What's wrong with Indiana?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss IU, Arizona and why Duke is 10th in the Top 25 (and...
-
Frosh Watch: Kentucky duo is rising
Trae Young strengthens atop the rankings, while a pair of Kentucky players move up in the...
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
Yet Arizona State clearly remains the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in CBS Sports Top 25 (and...
Add a Comment