South Carolina's Frank Martin featured in 'Men of March' on CBS Sports Network

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin will be featured on Thursday in a CBS Sports Network "Men of March" series highlighting the Gamecocks and their first-ever trip to the Final Four last season.

In the series' first episode of the season, CBS Sports' Steve Lappas will sit with Martin to discuss his winding coaching career that led him to South Carolina, his hometown of Miami, and the experience of leading South Carolina to the Final Four as a 7-seed.

You can catch a sneak peek of the first episode here.

Despite losing his top two scorers from last season, Martin's South Carolina squad is off to an 8-3 record this season for a Gamecocks team picked to finish 11th in the SEC in 2017-18.

Viewing information

Time: Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)

CBS Sports Network (channel finder) Authenticate through your cable provider in the CBS Sports App :

: Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

About Men of March: The "Men of March" series highlights coaches of the NCAA tournament from the nation's marquee programs. The other coaches featured in "Men of March" will be Buzz Williams (Dec. 28), John Belein (Jan. 10) and Mick Cronin (Jan. 16).