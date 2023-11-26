Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Air Force 5-2, South Dakota 4-2

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

What to Know

Air Force has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the South Dakota Coyotes at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Falcons beat the Keydets 64-54.

Air Force got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ethan Taylor out in front who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Beau Becker, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.

South Dakota has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 21 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat the LumberJacks 100-48 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 28 to 7 on the offensive boards, as South Dakota did.

The Falcons' win bumped their record up to 5-2. As for the Coyotes, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Air Force have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything went Air Force's way against South Dakota in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as Air Force made off with a 79-58 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Air Force since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Air Force has won 2 out of their last 3 games against South Dakota.